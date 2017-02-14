Mike HeronScottish singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist. Born 27 December 1942
Mike Heron
1942-12-27
Mike Heron Biography (Wikipedia)
James Michael Heron (born 27 December 1942) is a Scottish singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, best known for his work in the Incredible String Band in the 1960s and 1970s.
Mike Heron Performances & Interviews
Mike Heron and Trembling Bells chat to Mark Radcliffe
2013-08-02
Mike Heron and Trembling Bells chat to Mark Radcliffe about their collaboration.
Mike Heron and Trembling Bells chat to Mark Radcliffe
Mike Heron Tracks
Flowers Of The Forest
Mike Heron
Flowers Of The Forest
Flowers Of The Forest
Last played on
A Very Cellular Song
Mike Heron
A Very Cellular Song
A Very Cellular Song
Last played on
Audrey
Mike Heron
Audrey
Audrey
Last played on
A SONG FOR ROBERT JOHNSON
Mike Heron
A SONG FOR ROBERT JOHNSON
A SONG FOR ROBERT JOHNSON
Last played on
Warm Heart Pastry
Mike Heron
Warm Heart Pastry
Warm Heart Pastry
Last played on
