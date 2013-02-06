Hugh BlairBorn 7 April 1718. Died 27 December 1800
Hugh Blair
1718-04-07
Hugh Blair Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Blair FRSE (7 April 1718 – 27 December 1800) was a Scottish minister of religion, author and rhetorician, considered one of the first great theorists of written discourse.
As a minister of the Church of Scotland, and occupant of the Chair of Rhetoric and Belles Lettres at the University of Edinburgh, Blair's teachings had a great impact in both the spiritual and the secular realms. Best known for Sermons, a five volume endorsement of practical Christian morality, and Lectures on Rhetoric and Belles Lettres, a prescriptive guide on composition, Blair was a valuable part of the Scottish Enlightenment.
Hugh Blair Tracks
Nunc Dimittis: Blair in B minor
Hugh Blair
Nunc Dimittis: Blair in B minor
Nunc Dimittis: Blair in B minor
Magnificat: Blair in B minor
Hugh Blair
Magnificat: Blair in B minor
Magnificat: Blair in B minor
