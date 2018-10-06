Rory Ferreira (born February 3, 1992), better known by his stage names Milo (often stylized as milo) and scallops hotel, is an American rapper and producer from Milwaukee, Wisconsin; currently based in Biddeford, Maine.

Originating in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Ferreira received modest popularity and a cult fanbase following the release of his first two projects, I Wish My Brother Rob was Here and Milo Takes Baths, both of which receiving attention on blogs like The Needle Drop and mainstream publications like Forbes. The recognition led to Ferreira being noticed by rappers Busdriver and Open Mike Eagle, later going on his first tour with them and signing to their label, Hellfyre Club.

Ferreira's debut studio album, A Toothpaste Suburb was announced in March 2014 though it underwent numerous hiccups during rollout and problems with its release, eventually getting released in September 2014. The issues around release resulted with Hellfyre Club folding and Milo founding his label, Ruby Yacht (stylized RBYT), which he currently runs out of his record store, Soulfolks Records in Biddeford, Maine.