Enzo DaraOperatic bass. Born 13 October 1938. Died 25 August 2017
Enzo Dara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-10-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4476a0b5-066c-4eec-aad2-8d59f0e76357
Enzo Dara Biography (Wikipedia)
Enzo Dara (13 October 1938 – 25 August 2017) was an Italian basso buffo. Opera News described him as "one of the most famous Italian basses on the opera stage [known for] portraying a cluster of touchstone roles that highlighted his natural gifts for comedy, rapid-fire patter and bel canto technique." He is particularly admired for his performances in operas by Rossini.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Enzo Dara Tracks
Sort by
L'Italiana in Algeri - Act 1 finale
Gioachino Rossini
L'Italiana in Algeri - Act 1 finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
L'Italiana in Algeri - Act 1 finale
Last played on
Back to artist