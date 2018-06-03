Kenny DorhamBorn 30 August 1924. Died 5 December 1972
Kenny Dorham
Kenny Dorham Biography
McKinley Howard "Kenny" Dorham (August 30, 1924 – December 5, 1972) was an American jazz trumpeter, singer, and composer. Dorham's talent is frequently lauded by critics and other musicians, but he never received the kind of attention or public recognition from the jazz establishment that many of his peers did. For this reason, writer Gary Giddins said that Dorham's name has become "virtually synonymous with underrated." Dorham also composed the jazz standard "Blue Bossa", which first appeared on Joe Henderson's album Page One.
My Old Flame
Kenny Dorham
My Old Flame
My Old Flame
It Could Happen To You
Kenny Dorham
It Could Happen To You
It Could Happen To You
Una Mas (One More Time)
Kenny Dorham
Una Mas (One More Time)
Una Mas (One More Time)
Old Folks
Kenny Dorham
Old Folks
Old Folks
Melodie Pour Les Radio-Taxis
Barney Wilen
Melodie Pour Les Radio-Taxis
Melodie Pour Les Radio-Taxis
'Round Midnight
Kenny Dorham
'Round Midnight
'Round Midnight
Lady Bird
Paul Revere
Lady Bird
Lady Bird
Our Thing
Joe Henderson
Our Thing
Our Thing
Recorda Me
Joe Henderson
Recorda Me
Recorda Me
Afrodisia
Kenny Dorham
Afrodisia
Afrodisia
Doodlin'
Art Blakey
Doodlin'
Doodlin'
Yesterdays
Art Blakey
Yesterdays
Yesterdays
Skippy (feat. Kenny Dorham, Lou Donaldson, Lucky Thompson, Max Roach & Nelson Boyd)
Thelonious Monk
Skippy (feat. Kenny Dorham, Lou Donaldson, Lucky Thompson, Max Roach & Nelson Boyd)
Skippy (feat. Kenny Dorham, Lou Donaldson, Lucky Thompson, Max Roach & Nelson Boyd)
From this moment on
Kenny Dorham
From this moment on
From this moment on
The Preacher
Kenny Dorham
The Preacher
The Preacher
