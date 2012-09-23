Houston StackhouseBorn 28 September 1910. Died 23 September 1980
Houston Stackhouse
1910-09-28
Houston Stackhouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Houston Stackhouse (September 28, 1910 – September 23, 1980) was an American Delta blues guitarist and singer. He is best known for his association with Robert Nighthawk. He was not especially noted as a guitarist or singer, but Nighthawk showed gratitude to Stackhouse, his guitar teacher, by backing him on a number of recordings in the late 1960s. Apart from a brief tour in Europe, Stackhouse confined his performing to the area around the Mississippi Delta.
Houston Stackhouse Tracks
