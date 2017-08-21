Lucky PierreRock band from Cleveland. Formed 1974
Lucky Pierre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/447411ac-af07-423a-9be1-12ae0cafc640
Lucky Pierre Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucky Pierre is a new wave band, founded in Cleveland in 1974 by singer-songwriter, guitarist and the only constant member, Kevin McMahon. The initial line-up of the band included McMahon on vocals, John Guardico on guitar, Dennis DeVito on bass and Brian Dempsey on drums. The band has released a string of singles in between the late 1970s and early 1980s, before entering to a hiatus and reforming in 1988, with guitarist Rick Christyson and keyboardist Trent Reznor, the founder of the industrial rock act Nine Inch Nails.
In 2004, McMahon reformed Lucky Pierre as a solo project to release its debut album, ThinKing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucky Pierre Tracks
Sort by
Fan Dance
Lucky Pierre
Fan Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fan Dance
Last played on
Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child
Lucky Pierre
Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky Pierre Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist