Wild Flag was an American four-piece indie rock/post-punk supergroup based in Portland, Oregon and Washington, D.C.. The group consisted of Carrie Brownstein (vocals, guitar), Mary Timony (vocals, guitar), Rebecca Cole (keyboards, backing vocals) and Janet Weiss (drums, backing vocals), who are ex-members of the groups Sleater-Kinney, Helium and The Minders.

