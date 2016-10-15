Wild FlagUS indie rock band. Formed 2010. Disbanded 5 December 2013
Wild Flag
2010
Wild Flag Biography (Wikipedia)
Wild Flag was an American four-piece indie rock/post-punk supergroup based in Portland, Oregon and Washington, D.C.. The group consisted of Carrie Brownstein (vocals, guitar), Mary Timony (vocals, guitar), Rebecca Cole (keyboards, backing vocals) and Janet Weiss (drums, backing vocals), who are ex-members of the groups Sleater-Kinney, Helium and The Minders.
Wild Flag Tracks
Boom
Romance
Electric Band
Glass Tambourine
