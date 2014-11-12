Julie DoironBorn 28 June 1972
Julie Doiron
1972-06-28
Julie Doiron Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie Doiron (born June 28, 1972 in Moncton, New Brunswick) is a Canadian singer-songwriter of Acadian heritage. She has been the bass guitarist and co-vocalist for the Canadian indie rock band Eric's Trip since its formation in 1990. She has released ten solo albums, beginning with 1996's Broken Girl, and is also the lead singer for the band Julie and the Wrong Guys.
Julie Doiron Tracks
Snow In November
Julie Doiron
Snow In November
Snow In November
Last played on
Love To Annoy
Julie Doiron
Love To Annoy
Love To Annoy
Last played on
Me And My Friend
Julie Doiron
Me And My Friend
Me And My Friend
Last played on
Heavy Snow
Julie Doiron
Heavy Snow
Heavy Snow
Last played on
Spill Yer Lungs
Julie Doiron
Spill Yer Lungs
Spill Yer Lungs
Last played on
Blue
Julie Doiron
Blue
Blue
Last played on
