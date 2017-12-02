John BunchJazz pianist. Born 1 December 1921. Died 30 March 2010
John Bunch (December 1, 1921 – March 30, 2010) was an American jazz pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Certain People
Lady Be Good
Will You Still Be Mine?
West Side Story
Get Out Of Town
