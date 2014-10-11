MistabishiDrum & bass producer James Pullen. Born 19 May 1983
Mistabishi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2b8.jpg
1983-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/446c2141-bafa-4e87-ac55-63877ad91eb8
Mistabishi Tracks
Sort by
Printer Jam
Mistabishi
Printer Jam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2b8.jpglink
Printer Jam
Last played on
Repulsion (NOH MUSIC)
Mistabishi
Repulsion (NOH MUSIC)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2b8.jpglink
Repulsion (NOH MUSIC)
Last played on
Wannabe
Mistabishi
Wannabe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2b8.jpglink
Wannabe
Last played on
No Matter What
Mistabishi
No Matter What
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2b8.jpglink
No Matter What
Last played on
Printer Jam (Barbarix Remix)
Mistabishi
Printer Jam (Barbarix Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2b8.jpglink
Printer Jam (Barbarix Remix)
Last played on
From Memory
Mistabishi
From Memory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2b8.jpglink
From Memory
Last played on
Falling In Love
Mistabishi
Falling In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2b8.jpglink
Falling In Love
Last played on
White Collar Grime
Mistabishi
White Collar Grime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2b8.jpglink
White Collar Grime
Last played on
The Light's Really Bad
Mistabishi
The Light's Really Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2b8.jpglink
The Light's Really Bad
Last played on
Damage
Mistabishi
Damage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2b8.jpglink
Damage
Last played on
Mistabishi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist