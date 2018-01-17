Ariunbaatar GanbaatarBaritone. Born 1988
Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44681b36-3022-4ef6-9d3c-09ac72b42bce
Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar Biography (Wikipedia)
Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar (born April 8, 1988) is a Mongolian baritone. He was born as the middle child in a family of 3 at the west of Ulaanbaatar city, where his family used to live as nomads. He attended the Mongolian State University of Culture and the Arts and graduated in 2010 as an opera singer. He subsequently became a traffic warden in Ulaanbaatar until he joined the Buryat National Opera in Ulan-Ude, Russia, in 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar Tracks
Sort by
Largo al Factotum (The Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
Largo al Factotum (The Barber of Seville)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Largo al Factotum (The Barber of Seville)
Ya vas lyublyu (Yeletsky's Aria - The Queen of Spades)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Ya vas lyublyu (Yeletsky's Aria - The Queen of Spades)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Ya vas lyublyu (Yeletsky's Aria - The Queen of Spades)
Si puo? (Prologue - I Pagliacci)
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Si puo? (Prologue - I Pagliacci)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kytw5.jpglink
Si puo? (Prologue - I Pagliacci)
Back to artist