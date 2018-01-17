Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar (born April 8, 1988) is a Mongolian baritone. He was born as the middle child in a family of 3 at the west of Ulaanbaatar city, where his family used to live as nomads. He attended the Mongolian State University of Culture and the Arts and graduated in 2010 as an opera singer. He subsequently became a traffic warden in Ulaanbaatar until he joined the Buryat National Opera in Ulan-Ude, Russia, in 2014.