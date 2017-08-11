Marcus BrigstockeComedian. Born 8 May 1973
Marcus Brigstocke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-05-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/446627f3-f030-4530-a654-419023ca2452
Marcus Brigstocke Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcus Alexander Brigstocke (born 8 May 1973) is an English comedian, actor and satirist. He has worked in stand-up comedy, television, radio and musical theatre.
He has appeared on many BBC television shows.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marcus Brigstocke Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 35: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9qgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-11T21:22:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04tt8xn.jpg
11
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 35: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma!
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 34: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma! (matinee)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4dv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-11T21:22:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04tt8xn.jpg
11
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 34: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma! (matinee)
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist