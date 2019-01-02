The Nashville TeensFormed 1962
The Nashville Teens
1962
The Nashville Teens Biography
The Nashville Teens are an English rock band, formed in Surrey in 1962. They are best known for their 1964 hit single "Tobacco Road", a top 10 UK hit and a top 20 hit in the United States.
Tobacco Road
Tobacco Road
Google Eye
Google Eye
I Know How It Feels To Be Loved
I Know How It Feels To Be Loved
TNT
TNT
This Little Bird
This Little Bird
The Lament Of The Cherokee Reservation Indian
