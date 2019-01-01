The Mute GodsFormed 2014
The Mute Gods
2014
The Mute Gods Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mute Gods are an English progressive rock supergroup uniting Nick Beggs, Marco Minnemann and Roger King. Beggs approached King—with whom he had worked as part of Steve Hackett's band—about a collaboration in 2014, and Minnemann was chosen as the drummer after Beggs had toured with him as part of Steven Wilson's band.
