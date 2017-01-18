Christopher DearnleyBorn 11 February 1930. Died 15 December 2000
Christopher Dearnley
1930-02-11
Christopher Dearnley Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Hugh Dearnley LVO (11 February 1930 – 15 December 2000) was an English cathedral organist, who served in Salisbury Cathedral and St Paul's Cathedral.
Christopher Dearnley Tracks
Evening Service in D major
Sir George Dyson
Director
Last played on
Lo, He Comes With Clouds Descending
Charles Wesley
Conductor
Last played on
Nunc Dimittis (St Paul's Service) extract
Herbert Howells
Performer
Last played on
Psalm-Prelude in C major, 'Sing unto him a new song'
Herbert Howells
Last played on
'The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended'
Reverend Clement Cotterill Scholefield
Conductor
Last played on
Come, thou Redeemer of the earth
Michael Praetorius
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
3 Psalm-preludes for organ - set 1 (Op.32), no.1 in D minor (Lo! the poor crieth
Herbert Howells
Last played on
Nunc dimittis in G
Herbert Sumsion
Last played on
Nunc dimittis in F major
Christopher Dearnley
Conductor
Last played on
Solemn Melody arr for organ
Henry Walford Davies
Last played on
Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis (St Paul's)
Herbert Howells
Performer
Last played on
Dear Lord and Father of mankind
John Scott, Choristers of St. Paul's Cathedral & Christopher Dearnley
Performer
Last played on
Sortie In E Flat
Christopher Dearnley
Last played on
