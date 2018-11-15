Eímear Noone
Eímear Noone Performances & Interviews
- How do you compose for World of Warcraft, the video game played by millions?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fvx7y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fvx7y.jpg2018-07-27T11:40:00.000ZVideo games composer Eimear Noone talks about how she creates music with a purpose.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06fvvnl
How do you compose for World of Warcraft, the video game played by millions?
Eímear Noone Tracks
Malach, Angel Messenger (WoW Warlords of Draenor) - excerpt
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Overwatch (2016) - Overture / Rally of the Heroes
Last played on
Malach, Angel Messenger
Singer
Last played on
