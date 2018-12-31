Unit 4+2Formed 1963. Disbanded 1967
Unit 4+2
1963
Unit 4+2 Biography (Wikipedia)
Unit 4 + 2 were a British pop band, who had a number one hit in the UK Singles Chart in 1965 with the song "Concrete and Clay". The track topped the UK chart for one week.
Concrete & Clay
Concrete & Clay
Concrete & Clay
You've Got To Be Cruel To Be Kind
You've Got To Be Cruel To Be Kind
You've Got To Be Cruel To Be Kind
You've Never Been In Love Like This Before
You've Never Been In Love Like This Before
