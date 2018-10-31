Tom WinpennyOrganist
Tom Winpenny
Tom Winpenny Tracks
Fantasia (In festo omnium sanctorum), Op 121
Stanford
Nunc dimittis: Evening service in E major
Herbert Murrill
Choir
Magnificat: Evening service in E major
Herbert Murrill
Choir
Psalms 5. 1
Edward Elgar
Choir
Vol de nuit, from The Secret Garden
Judith Bingham
Overture to 'St Paul'
Felix Mendelssohn
Verleih uns Frieden
Felix Mendelssohn
Ascribe unto the Lord
Samuel Wesley
While Shepherd's Watched (feat. Tom Winpenny)
Nahum Tate
Choir
There Is A Redeemer (feat. Nicholas Freestone & Tom Winpenny)
Melody Green
Choir
Conductor
Featured Artist
Come, Christians, Join To Sing (feat. Tom Winpenny)
Choir and Congregation of St. Albans Cathedral, St. Albans, Christian Henry Bateman, Paul Leddington Wright & Nicholas Freestone
Choir
Composer
Conductor
Rejoice The Lord Is King (feat. Nicholas Freestone & Tom Winpenny)
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Conductor
Featured Artist
Herr, gedenke nicht unsrer Übeltaten; Um unsrer Sünden willen; Erhaben, o Herr
Felix Mendelssohn
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day [Choral-Preludes No. 4]
John McCabe
