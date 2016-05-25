Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. (born April 19, 1965) is an American former record producer, music executive, former American football player and incarcerated felon. He is best known as the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records, which rose to dominate the rap charts after Dr. Dre's breakthrough album The Chronic in 1992, and enjoyed several years of chart successes for artists including Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Outlawz and Tha Dogg Pound.

In September 2018, Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a fatal 2015 hit-and-run, and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.