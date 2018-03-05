Larry's RebelsFormed 1964. Disbanded 1968
Larry's Rebels
1964
Larry's Rebels Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry's Rebels were a garage rock band, formed in Ponsonby, New Zealand, in 1964. Staying with a relatively preserved lineup, the band had in New Zealand and Australia several nationally charting singles. The group incorporated a diversity of musical genres ranging from blues rock to psychedelic pop, in large part due to the versatility of lead vocalist, Larry Morris. As Larry's Rebels progressed, they were able to merge both British Invasion, and American musical influences into their own repertoire.
Larry's Rebels Tracks
Painter Man
This Empty Place
Shakin' Up Some Soul
