Andrea Belfi (born 1979) is an Italian electro-acoustic musician and composer. He began playing drums at the age of 14. From 1995 to 1998 he's been involved in numerous punk bands. He studied art in Milan, before becoming involved in experimental music in 2000. He's been member of electronic outfit Medves (with Giuseppe Ielasi, Stefano Pilia, Riccardo Wanke & Renato Rinaldi), the duo Christa Pfangen with Mattia Coletti, the trio Rosolina Mar.

From 2002 he's been collaboration with a wide range of artists like: Carla Bozulich, Mike Watt, David Grubbs, Hobocombo, Stefano Pilia, Aidan Baker, Simon James Phillips, BJ Nilsen, Ignaz Schick, Mattia Coletti, Å, Attila Faravelli, Machinefabriek, David Maranha, Giuseppe Ielasi, RCF, Riccardo Wanke, Renato Rinaldi.

In 2017 Andrea signed to London based label FLOAT and announced his new album Ore.