AlpinesFormed 2010
Alpines
2010
Alpines Biography (Wikipedia)
Alpines is a British duo based in Kingston upon Thames in South London, made up of Bob Matthews (guitar and production) and Catherine Pockson (pianist, singer and songwriter). Since forming in 2010, the band has toured and supported The Naked and Famous, Emeli Sandé and Florence and the Machine at the Alexandra Palace on 10 March 2012. Alpines released their debut album, Oasis on 26 May 2014 and their second album, Another River on 28 October 2016. Their third album, Full Bloom is due for release on their own record label Untrue Records, on 16 November 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alpines Tracks
Tidal Wave (feat. Alpines)
Sub Focus
Tidal Wave (feat. Alpines)
Tidal Wave (feat. Alpines)
Too Young
Alpines
Too Young
Too Young
Cocoon
Alpines
Cocoon
Cocoon
Empire
Alpines
Empire
Empire
Heaven
Alpines
Heaven
Heaven
Completely
Alpines
Completely
Completely
