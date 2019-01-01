Alpines is a British duo based in Kingston upon Thames in South London, made up of Bob Matthews (guitar and production) and Catherine Pockson (pianist, singer and songwriter). Since forming in 2010, the band has toured and supported The Naked and Famous, Emeli Sandé and Florence and the Machine at the Alexandra Palace on 10 March 2012. Alpines released their debut album, Oasis on 26 May 2014 and their second album, Another River on 28 October 2016. Their third album, Full Bloom is due for release on their own record label Untrue Records, on 16 November 2018.