HarryUK born, US based rock singer. Born 10 May 1982
Dirty Harry (born Victoria Harrison, 10 May 1982, London) is a British rock singer, based in Los Angeles, California. Since 2011 she has performed under the name The Amazonica.
Sex Go Round (DnD Remix)
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
Jingle Sonata
The Full Monty
