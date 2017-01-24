Kornog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44483df6-0287-4e69-b4af-d862918ac16b
Kornog Biography (Wikipedia)
Kornog is a Breton folk music band formed in the 1980s. They are notable in that they have been perhaps the only Breton band to have had a serious touring presence in the United States, so for many in North America, Kornog defines Breton music. The word "kornog" means “west” in the Breton language.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kornog Tracks
Sort by
Thessaloniki Taxi
Kornog
Thessaloniki Taxi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thessaloniki Taxi
Last played on
Ronds De St-Vicent
Kornog
Ronds De St-Vicent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ronds De St-Vicent
Last played on
Child Noryce
Kornog
Child Noryce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Child Noryce
Last played on
Ar plac'h diw eureujet
Kornog
Ar plac'h diw eureujet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ar plac'h diw eureujet
Last played on
Kornog Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist