Box of LightFormed 1 January 2013
Box of Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44452c4b-5afb-432f-930a-e954a8b974a1
Box of Light Tracks
Sort by
Just Begun
Box of Light
Just Begun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Begun
Last played on
Waste of Time
Box of Light
Waste of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waste of Time
Last played on
Box of Light
Waste No Time
Box of Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Box of Light
Performer
Last played on
You Try
Box of Light
You Try
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Try
Last played on
Say It First
Box of Light
Say It First
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say It First
Last played on
Gone Forever
Box of Light
Gone Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone Forever
Last played on
Always You
Box of Light
Always You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always You
Last played on
The Island
Box of Light
The Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Island
Last played on
Back to artist