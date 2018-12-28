Pete CarpenterBorn 1 April 1914. Died 18 October 1987
Pete Carpenter
1914-04-01
Pete Carpenter Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence E. "Pete" Carpenter (April 1, 1914 – October 18, 1987) was an American jazz trombonist, musical arranger, and a veteran of television theme song scoring. After a long career playing the trombone in bands and as a studio musician, Carpenter started working with composer Earle Hagen and writing music for television on shows like Bewitched (1964), Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. (1964), and The Andy Griffith Show (1966–1967).
Pete Carpenter Tracks
A-Team Theme
A-Team Theme
Magnum P.I.
