Jerry ReedBorn 20 March 1937. Died 1 September 2008
Jerry Reed Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Reed Hubbard (March 20, 1937 – September 1, 2008) was an American country music singer, guitarist, and songwriter, as well as an actor who appeared in more than a dozen films. His signature songs included "Guitar Man", "U.S. Male", "A Thing Called Love", "Alabama Wild Man", "Amos Moses", "When You're Hot, You're Hot" (which garnered a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male), "Ko-Ko Joe", "Lord, Mr. Ford", "East Bound and Down" (the theme song for the 1977 blockbuster Smokey and the Bandit, in which Reed co-starred), "The Bird", and "She Got the Goldmine (I Got the Shaft)".
Reed was announced as an inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame on April 5, 2017 and was officially inducted by Bobby Bare on October 24.
Jerry Reed Tracks
East bound and down
Geargia
Guitar Man
Alabama Wild Man
When You're Hot, You're Hot
Texas Bound And Flyin
U.S. Male
Lord Mr Ford
A Thing Called Love
TUPELO MISSISSIPPI FLASH
WHEN I FOUND YOU
