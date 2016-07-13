Cheo FelicianoBorn 3 July 1935. Died 17 April 2014
Cheo Feliciano
1935-07-03
Cheo Feliciano Biography (Wikipedia)
Cheo Feliciano (July 3, 1935 – April 17, 2014), was a Puerto Rican singer and composer of salsa and bolero music. Feliciano was the owner of his own recording company called "Coche Records". He was the first tropical singer to perform at the "Amira de la Rosa Theater" in Barranquilla, Colombia and in 1987, he played the role of Roberto Clemente's father in the musical Clemente.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cheo Feliciano Tracks
