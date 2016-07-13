Cheo Feliciano (July 3, 1935 – April 17, 2014), was a Puerto Rican singer and composer of salsa and bolero music. Feliciano was the owner of his own recording company called "Coche Records". He was the first tropical singer to perform at the "Amira de la Rosa Theater" in Barranquilla, Colombia and in 1987, he played the role of Roberto Clemente's father in the musical Clemente.