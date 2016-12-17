Paul J. SmithFilm and television composer, Disney Legends honoree. Born 30 October 1906. Died 25 January 1985
1906-10-30
Paul J. Smith (October 30, 1906 – January 25, 1985) was an American music composer best known for his work at Disney.
Love's First Kiss (Finale)
Deep Ripples
The Blue Fairy Arrives
I've Been Tricked
Hooray! She Stays
Magic Mirror
