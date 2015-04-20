The Apache RelayFormed 2009. Disbanded 21 September 2015
The Apache Relay was an American folk-rock band based out of Nashville, Tennessee. The band consisted of Michael Ford Jr (singer/guitarist), Mike Harris (guitar), Brett Moore (mandolin, organ), Steve Smith (drums), Kellen Wenrich (fiddle) and Ben Ford (bass and vocals). The band's name originated from a race-competition scene in the movie Heavyweights.
Katie Queen of Tennessee
Katie Queen of Tennessee
