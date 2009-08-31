Persil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4439f5e9-6b49-445c-a03d-cca0a0353781
Persil Biography (Wikipedia)
Persil are a two piece electronic guitar pop band from Amsterdam.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Persil Tracks
Sort by
Agony Aunt
Persil
Agony Aunt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Agony Aunt
Last played on
Persil Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist