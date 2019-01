Emőke Baráth (born 1985) is a Hungarian soprano. In 2011, she won First Prize at the Second International Singing Competition for Baroque Opera in Innsbruck and the Grand Prix of Verbier Festival Academy. In May 2018 she was signed to an exclusive recording contract with Erato.

She is particularly known for the title roles of Cavalli operas, Elena with Leonardo García Alarcón 2013, and Hipermestra at the Glyndebourne Festival for William Christie in 2017.