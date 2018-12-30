Mel TorméBorn 13 September 1925. Died 5 June 1999
Mel Tormé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg55.jpg
1925-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4439c2fd-a754-4f6a-b3a6-791b47726156
Mel Tormé Biography (Wikipedia)
Melvin Howard Tormé (September 13, 1925 – June 5, 1999), best known as Mel Tormé and nicknamed The Velvet Fog, was an American musician, best known as a singer of jazz standards. He was also a jazz composer and arranger, drummer, an actor in radio, film, and television, and the author of five books. He composed the music for "The Christmas Song" ("Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire") and co-wrote the lyrics with Bob Wells.
Mel Tormé Performances & Interviews
Mel Tormé Tracks
Comin' Home Baby
Mel Tormé
Comin' Home Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pwyh3.jpglink
Comin' Home Baby
Last played on
Mountain Greenery
Mel Tormé
Mountain Greenery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Mountain Greenery
Last played on
Christmas Medley
Mel Tormé
Christmas Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Christmas Medley
Last played on
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)
Mel Tormé
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Song
Choir
Director
Last played on
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Song
Last played on
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Mel Tormé
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Christmas Song
Mel Tormé
Christmas Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Christmas Song
Last played on
The Christmas Song
Robert Wells
The Christmas Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
The Christmas Song
Last played on
Nice Work If you Can Get It
Mel Tormé
Nice Work If you Can Get It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Nice Work If you Can Get It
Last played on
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Song
Last played on
Lullaby Of Birdland
Mel Tormé
Lullaby Of Birdland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Lullaby Of Birdland
Last played on
Let Me Off Up Town
Mel Tormé
Let Me Off Up Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Let Me Off Up Town
Last played on
A Shine On Your Shoes
Mel Tormé
A Shine On Your Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
A Shine On Your Shoes
Last played on
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Mel Tormé
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Last played on
Putting On The Ritz
Mel Tormé
Putting On The Ritz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Putting On The Ritz
Last played on
The Nearness of You
Mel Tormé
The Nearness of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
The Nearness of You
Last played on
New York, New York
Mel Tormé
New York, New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
New York, New York
Last played on
Isn't It Romantic?
Mel Tormé
Isn't It Romantic?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Isn't It Romantic?
Last played on
That's All
Mel Tormé
That's All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
That's All
Last played on
The Second Time Around
Mel Tormé
The Second Time Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
The Second Time Around
Last played on
Lulu's Back In Town
Mel Tormé
Lulu's Back In Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Lulu's Back In Town
Last played on
You're A Heavely Thing
Mel Tormé
You're A Heavely Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
You're A Heavely Thing
Last played on
Where Can I Go Without You
Mel Tormé
Where Can I Go Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Where Can I Go Without You
Last played on
Careless Hands
Mel Tormé
Careless Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Careless Hands
Last played on
Blue Moon
Mel Tormé
Blue Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Blue Moon
Last played on
Mel Torme
That’s All
Mel Torme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mel Torme
Last played on
Fascinatin' Rhythm
Fred Astaire
Fascinatin' Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtj5.jpglink
Fascinatin' Rhythm
Last played on
Swingin' On The Moon
Mel Tormé
Swingin' On The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Swingin' On The Moon
Last played on
Right Now
Mel Tormé
Right Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Right Now
Last played on
Bewitched
Mel Tormé
Bewitched
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Bewitched
Last played on
Too Darn Hot
Mel Tormé
Too Darn Hot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg55.jpglink
Too Darn Hot
Last played on
