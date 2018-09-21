The TwinsGerman Synth-Pop band from Berlin
The Twins
The Twins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Twins are a German synthpop and new wave duo. They were popular in the 1980s. Their successful singles include "Face to Face - Heart to Heart", "Not the Loving Kind", "Ballet Dancer" and "Love System."
The Twins Tracks
You've Got A Twin In The Attic
