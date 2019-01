The Twins are a German synthpop and new wave duo. They were popular in the 1980s. Their successful singles include "Face to Face - Heart to Heart", "Not the Loving Kind", "Ballet Dancer" and "Love System."

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia