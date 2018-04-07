C.C.CatchBorn 31 July 1964
C.C.Catch
1964-07-31
C.C.Catch Biography (Wikipedia)
Caroline Catherine Müller (born 31 July 1964), known professionally as C. C. Catch, is a Dutch-born German pop singer, best known for her collaboration with Dieter Bohlen in the 1980s.
C.C.Catch Tracks
Another Night In Nashville
Chris Norman
Another Night In Nashville
Another Night In Nashville
Soul Survivor
C.C.Catch
Soul Survivor
Soul Survivor
