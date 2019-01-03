Let's WrestleFormed 2005
Let's Wrestle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br37s.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4434746e-b595-43d9-a31e-4ee58c2d89dc
Let's Wrestle Biography (Wikipedia)
Let's Wrestle were an English indie rock band based in London. The band consisted of Wesley Patrick Gonzalez (vocals and guitar), Mike Lightning (bass) and Louis Scase A.K.A Darkus Bishop (drums).
Let's Wrestle Tracks
I Wish I Was In Husker Du
Let's Wrestle
I Wish I Was In Husker Du
Last played on
Last played on
We Are The Men You Will Grow To Love Soon - 6 Music Session 13/07/2009
Let's Wrestle
We Are The Men You Will Grow To Love Soon - 6 Music Session 13/07/2009
Tanks - 6 Music Session 13/07/2009
Let's Wrestle
Tanks - 6 Music Session 13/07/2009
Tanks - 6 Music Session 13/07/2009
My Arms Don't Bend That Way Damn It - 6 Music Session 13/07/2009
Let's Wrestle
My Arms Don't Bend That Way Damn It - 6 Music Session 13/07/2009
I'm So Lazy - 6 Music Session 13/07/2009
Let's Wrestle
I'm So Lazy - 6 Music Session 13/07/2009
I Won't Lie To You
Let's Wrestle
I Won't Lie To You
Last played on
Last played on
My Schedule
Let's Wrestle
My Schedule
Last played on
Last played on
If I Keep On Loving You (6 Music Session 25 May 2011)
Let's Wrestle
If I Keep On Loving You (6 Music Session 25 May 2011)
We Are The Me You Grow To Love Too Soon (6 Music Session 25 May 2011)
Let's Wrestle
We Are The Me You Grow To Love Too Soon (6 Music Session 25 May 2011)
Felt Pens (6Music Session, 04 Apr 2007)
Let's Wrestle
Felt Pens (6Music Session, 04 Apr 2007)
Last played on
Last played on
Song For Man With Pica Syndrome (6Music Session, 04 Apr 2007)
Let's Wrestle
Song For Man With Pica Syndrome (6Music Session, 04 Apr 2007)
Always A Friend (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2014)
Let's Wrestle
Always A Friend (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2014)
Care For You (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2014)
Let's Wrestle
Care For You (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2014)
Last played on
Last played on
Codeine and Marshmallow (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2014)
Let's Wrestle
Codeine and Marshmallow (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2014)
Rain Ruins Revolution
Let's Wrestle
Rain Ruins Revolution
Last played on
Last played on
I Will Not Give In
Let's Wrestle
I Will Not Give In
Last played on
Last played on
Song For Man With Pica (BBC Session)
Let's Wrestle
Song For Man With Pica (BBC Session)
Last played on
Last played on
I'm OK, You're OK (BBC Session)
Let's Wrestle
I'm OK, You're OK (BBC Session)
Last played on
Last played on
We Are The Men You'll Grow To Love
Let's Wrestle
We Are The Men You'll Grow To Love
Last played on
Last played on
Song for Old People
Let's Wrestle
Song for Old People
Last played on
Last played on
Codeine and Marshmallows
Let's Wrestle
Codeine and Marshmallows
Last played on
Last played on
Watching Over You (6 Music Session 25 May 2011)
Let's Wrestle
Watching Over You (6 Music Session 25 May 2011)
In Dreams Part II (6 Music Session 25 May 2011)
Let's Wrestle
In Dreams Part II (6 Music Session 25 May 2011)
I'm So Lazy (6 Music Session 25 May 2011)
Let's Wrestle
I'm So Lazy (6 Music Session 25 May 2011)
I Am Fond Of You
Let's Wrestle
I Am Fond Of You
Last played on
Last played on
Always a Friend
Let's Wrestle
Always a Friend
Last played on
Last played on
Care For You
Let's Wrestle
Care For You
Last played on
Last played on
Let's Wrestle Links
Back to artist