Gael García Bernal (born 30 November 1978) is a Mexican film actor, director, model, and producer. García Bernal is best known for his performances in the films Bad Education, The Motorcycle Diaries, Amores perros, Y Tu Mamá También, Babel and Coco, and for his role as Rodrigo de Souza in the Amazon Studios' web television series Mozart in the Jungle. He and Diego Luna founded Canana Films in Mexico City.

García Bernal was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for The Motorcycle Diaries in 2005, and in 2016 won his first Golden Globe Award for Best Actor — Television Series Musical Or Comedy for Mozart in the Jungle. In 2016, Time Magazine named him in the annual Time 100 most influential people list.