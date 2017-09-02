Nicola Francesco HaymBorn 6 July 1678. Died 31 July 1729
Nicola Francesco Haym
1678-07-06
Nicola Francesco Haym Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicola Francesco Haym (6 July 1678 – 31 July 1729) was an Italian opera librettist, composer, theatre manager and performer, literary editor and numismatist. He is best remembered for adapting texts into libretti for the London operas of George Frideric Handel and Giovanni Bononcini. Libretti that he provided for Handel included those for Giulio Cesare, Ottone, Flavio, Tamerlano, Rodelinda, and several others; for Bononcini, he produced two, Calfurnia and Astianatte.
Nicola Francesco Haym Tracks
Sonata In A Minor/E Minor For Cello And Continuo
Nicola Francesco Haym
Sonata In A Minor/E Minor For Cello And Continuo
Sonata In A Minor/E Minor For Cello And Continuo
Last played on
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi, HWV 19 Act 3 sc 8: Vivi tiranno (feat. Nicola Francesco Haym, Philippe Jaroussky, Australian Brandenburg Orchestra & Paul Dyer)
George Frideric Handel
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi, HWV 19 Act 3 sc 8: Vivi tiranno (feat. Nicola Francesco Haym, Philippe Jaroussky, Australian Brandenburg Orchestra & Paul Dyer)
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi HWV 19, Act 1 sc 6: Dove Sei (feat. Nicola Francesco Haym, Philippe Jaroussky, Australian Brandenburg Orchestra & Paul Dyer)
George Frideric Handel
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi HWV 19, Act 1 sc 6: Dove Sei (feat. Nicola Francesco Haym, Philippe Jaroussky, Australian Brandenburg Orchestra & Paul Dyer)
