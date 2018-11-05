The Parachute Men
The Parachute Men
The Parachute Men Biography (Wikipedia)
The Parachute Men were an indie pop/indie rock band from Leeds, England, formed in 1985. They released two albums and several singles before splitting up in the early 1990s.
The Parachute Men Tracks
Leeds Station
The Parachute Men
Leeds Station
Leeds Station
Last played on
Sometimes In Vain
The Parachute Men
Sometimes In Vain
Sometimes In Vain
Last played on
If I Could Wear Your Jacket
The Parachute Men
If I Could Wear Your Jacket
If I Could Wear Your Jacket
Last played on
Maybe If I'd Said
The Parachute Men
Maybe If I'd Said
Maybe If I'd Said
Last played on
The Parachute Men Links
