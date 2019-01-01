Outlandish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg52.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/442e5e86-6151-41a4-bb6d-2e97b62f5e38
Outlandish Biography (Wikipedia)
Outlandish was a hip-hop music group based in Denmark. Formed in 1997, it consists of Isam Bachiri (born in Denmark and of Moroccan background), Waqas Ali Qadri [da] (born in Denmark and of Pakistani background), and Lenny Martinez [da] (born in Honduras and of Cuban and Honduran descent). All three members are religious, with Isam and Waqas being Muslims and Lenny being Catholic. The group disbanded in 2017 as each member wanted to pursue personal projects.
Outlandish Performances & Interviews
Bobby spoke with one third of Outlandish Waqas to delve into the depths of their new single 'My Old Man'
Outlandish are Track Of The Week
Outlandish Tracks
Peelo
Outlandish
Peelo
Peelo
Aicha
Outlandish
Aicha
Aicha
Walou (Rishi Rich remix)
Outlandish
Walou (Rishi Rich remix)
Walou (Rishi Rich remix)
Gangsta Like Crazy
Outlandish
Gangsta Like Crazy
Gangsta Like Crazy
My Old Man (Mi Viejo)
Outlandish
My Old Man (Mi Viejo)
My Old Man (Mi Viejo)
The Start
Outlandish
The Start
The Start
Walou
Outlandish
Walou
Walou
Rock All Day
Outlandish
Rock All Day
Rock All Day
My Old Man
Outlandish
My Old Man
My Old Man
