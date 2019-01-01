Outlandish was a hip-hop music group based in Denmark. Formed in 1997, it consists of Isam Bachiri (born in Denmark and of Moroccan background), Waqas Ali Qadri [da] (born in Denmark and of Pakistani background), and Lenny Martinez [da] (born in Honduras and of Cuban and Honduran descent). All three members are religious, with Isam and Waqas being Muslims and Lenny being Catholic. The group disbanded in 2017 as each member wanted to pursue personal projects.