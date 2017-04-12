Strange TalkAustralian synthpop act. Formed 2010
Strange Talk
2010
Strange Talk Biography
Strange Talk is an Australian synthpop duo from Melbourne, Victoria, consisting of Gerard Sidhu and Stephen Docker. Formed in 2010, their sound has been likened to that of Cut Copy, Passion Pit, Phoenix and Yeasayer. Strange Talk's most recent EP, E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N, was released on 16 October 2015 via Wind-up Records.
Strange Talk Tracks
Cast Away
Strange Talk
Cast Away
Cast Away
Last played on
Young Hearts (The Chainsmokers Remix)
Strange Talk
Young Hearts (The Chainsmokers Remix)
Eskimo Boy (Vanguard remix)
Strange Talk
Eskimo Boy (Vanguard remix)
Eskimo Boy
Strange Talk
Eskimo Boy
Eskimo Boy
Last played on
Climbing Walls
Strange Talk
Climbing Walls
Climbing Walls
Last played on
