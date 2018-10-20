COLOURRock Band, Liverpool UK. Formed 1 January 2013
Chains
Fiction
Pendulum
Killer
Kerosene
Strangers
Nowhere
Shattered
Red
Gust Of Wind (orig. Pharrell)
Mediterranean
