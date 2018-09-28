The most original figure in 20th-century Mexican music, Silvestre Revueltas (silvestre in Spanish means ‘wild’, ‘untamed’, while revuelta means a ‘revolution’, a ‘row’, a ‘fight’, a ‘turning-point’) was born in Santiago Papasquiaro, in the state of Durango, near midnight on 31 December 1899 (making him, by some people’s reckoning, probably the last composer of the 19th century). He died in Mexico City in October 1940 – of pneumonia, brought on by overwork and alcoholism. His short life was packed, like his scores, with incident, colour and disturbance.

The eldest of 12 children, Revueltas had already taught himself the violin in his itinerant boyhood and, despite his father’s opposition, studied in Mexico, Texas and Chicago (where he was a composition pupil of Felix Borowski). From 1920 he gave violin recitals in Mexico City but continued his studies in New York as a pupil of the notable violin virtuosos Otakar Ševčík and Pawel Kochanski.

Afterwards he worked in theatres in the southern USA before he returned to Mexico in 1929 to assist his friend and contemporary Carlos Chávez as conductor of the newly formed Orquesta Sinfónica de México. Along with Chávez, Revueltas became the joint leader of the nascent modern-music movement in Central America, performing in contemporary music concerts as a pianist, violinist and conductor.

It was only from 1929 onwards that Revueltas started composing seriously and, in a kind of creative fury, wrote a large number of works in the decade that was left to him. He gained a professorship at Mexico’s National Conservatory, where he taught violin and conducted the student orchestra.

A convinced Communist, he was active in left-wing politics, championing the causes of students, workers and the poor. Revueltas had first-hand experience of the social conditions that inspired his protests: he spent his entire life in poverty, which led to the deaths of two of his children. In 1937, after founding a new orchestra (the Orquesta Sinfónica), he went to Spain, where he threw himself into supporting the Republican side against General Franco in the Civil War. By the time the Republicans were defeated Revueltas had returned to Mexico, his health ruined.

He composed numerous scores for films (the concert works extracted from Redes, 1935, and La noche de los mayas, 1938, are among his major masterpieces) and for radio, as well as orchestral pieces, songs, revolutionary choruses and string quartets.

Revueltas’s music is an utterly individual blend of sophisticated technique and primitivistic abandon, like a sonic counterpart to the monumental murals of his contemporary, Diego Rivera. Often fiercely dissonant in the manner of Varèse and other radical modernists in the US, it is likewise adventurous in its exploration of timbre and instrumental sounds, stressing the rhythmic aspects with copious percussion. Yet the roots of its melodic language are in folk music, the dance hall and local bands, as well as in the music of the Maya and Aztec peoples.

Profile © Calum MacDonald