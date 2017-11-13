Revol BuninBorn 6 April 1924. Died 3 July 1976
Revol Bunin
1924-04-06
Revol Bunin Biography (Wikipedia)
Revol Samoilovich Bunin (Russian: Револь Самойлович Бунин; 6 April 1924 in Moscow – 3 July 1976 in Moscow), was a Russian composer.
Revol Bunin Tracks
Viola Concerto (first movement)
