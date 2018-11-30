ShamirBorn 8 November 1994
Shamir
1994-11-08
Shamir Biography (Wikipedia)
Shamir Bailey (born November 7, 1994), known mononymously as Shamir, is an American singer, songwriter and actor from Las Vegas, Nevada. His debut extended play (EP), Northtown, was released in June 2014 to positive reviews. In October 2014 he signed to XL Recordings and released the single "On the Regular". His debut LP Ratchet was released on May 19, 2015 in the United States.
Cloudy
Shamir
Cloudy
Cloudy
Kaanal
Prathab & Shamir
Kaanal
Kaanal
On The Regular
Shamir
On The Regular
On The Regular
You Have A Song
Shamir
You Have A Song
You Have A Song
Her Story
Shamir
Her Story
Her Story
Straight Boy
Shamir
Straight Boy
Straight Boy
Tunnel Vision (feat. Shamir) - Rina
Rina
Tunnel Vision (feat. Shamir)
Tunnel Vision (feat. Shamir)
Tunnel Vision
Rina Sawayama
Tunnel Vision
Tunnel Vision
Call It Off
Shamir
Call It Off
Call It Off
Lived And Died Alone - Shamir
Shamir
Lived And Died Alone
Lived And Died Alone
In For the Kill
Shamir
In For the Kill
In For the Kill
Real (Shamir's Rachet remix)
Years & Years
Real (Shamir's Rachet remix)
Real (Shamir's Rachet remix)
Vegas
Shamir
Vegas
Vegas
