Shamir Bailey (born November 7, 1994), known mononymously as Shamir, is an American singer, songwriter and actor from Las Vegas, Nevada. His debut extended play (EP), Northtown, was released in June 2014 to positive reviews. In October 2014 he signed to XL Recordings and released the single "On the Regular". His debut LP Ratchet was released on May 19, 2015 in the United States.