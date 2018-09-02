Darius Brubeck
1947-06-14
Darius Brubeck Biography (Wikipedia)
Darius Brubeck (born June 14, 1947) is an American jazz keyboardist and educator. He is the son of jazz legend Dave Brubeck. He spent many years in Durban, South Africa, as a professor and head of the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at the University of Natal.
Darius Brubeck Performances & Interviews
- Darius Brubeck - The Jazz House interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p00zml8v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p00zml8v.jpg2012-10-17T21:00:00.000ZDave Brubeck's son Darius talks about his father's iconic track "Take Five".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p00zmm97
Darius Brubeck - The Jazz House interview
