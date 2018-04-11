Colm Ó Snodaigh
Colm Ó Snodaigh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4420706d-78f4-4625-9c1c-3ba68b278823
Colm Ó Snodaigh Biography (Wikipedia)
Colm Ó Snodaigh (born 22 May 1966) is a member of the traditional Irish folk group Kíla. He is also a writer and a former sportsman, winning honours in football, hurling and tennis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colm Ó Snodaigh Tracks
Sort by
Gach Rath
Colm Ó Snodaigh
Gach Rath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gach Rath
Last played on
Giving
Colm Ó Snodaigh
Giving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giving
Last played on
Back to artist