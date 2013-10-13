Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit are an English folk rock band signed to Transgressive Records. They are fronted by Johnny Flynn, an actor, poet and songwriter who cites W.B. Yeats and Shakespeare among his influences. Current members are Flynn, David Beauchamp, Adam Beach, Joe Zeitlin, James Mathe, Matt Edmonds, and Johnny's sister Lillie Flynn.

The group's first album, A Larum was released in 2008 through Vertigo Records, receiving critical praise including a nomination for the XFM music award and Paste magazine's best music of 2008. This was followed by the Sweet William EP, released in the winter of 2009. The follow-up album, Been Listening, was released through Transgressive Records in June 2010, and was accompanied with worldwide touring. In 2012 Flynn released A Film Score of a Bag of Hammers, the soundtrack to the movie of the same name. Their third studio album, Country Mile, was released in September 2013.