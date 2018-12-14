Garrett Hamler, better known professionally as Sean Garrett, is an American record producer, singer and songwriter. Garrett is responsible for a series of chart-topping compositions, most notably Usher's "Yeah!" which ranks second on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs of the Decade for 2000–2009, and other songs written by him which include Ciara's breakout track "Goodies", Teairra Mari's debut single "Make Her Feel Good", Mario's single "Break Up", Nicki Minaj's first single "Massive Attack", Pussycat Dolls's hit single "Buttons" and Britney Spears' "Toy Soldier".

Garrett has produced eighteen number one singles in seven years of producing music, putting him in fifth place on the Billboard list of producers with the most number one hits. Garrett is the first producer to achieve this measure of success in under a decade since George Martin, who produced 20 number one hits for The Beatles in 6 1/2 years from 1964 to 1970. He is also the only active hip hop producer that is mentioned on the Billboard list of producers with the most number one hits.[citation needed]